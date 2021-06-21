5 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 206, the lowest since April 2020

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,571.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 206 as of June 20.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 16, 2020, when 218 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,412. They declined to 582 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,245 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 5 new positives on June 20:

3 were in Burleigh County

1 was in Cass County

1 was in Dunn County

Deaths

A total of 1,523 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,253 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 262 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 7 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,842 people are considered recovered from the 110,571 positive cases, an increase of 17from June 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 20 (17) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (5).

Hospitalizations

19 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 20. A total of 4,344 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.