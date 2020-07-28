$600 unemployment benefit ends in North Dakota

Coronavirus
People receiving unemployment will no longer see the extra $600 in their accounts.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ended this past week.

This program allocated $600 in addition to unemployment payments to each person collecting.

It was one of three programs created within the CARES Act as a way to help people get through the pandemic.

“Throwing that $600 a week in there was really a really necessary and useful cushion for a lot of people because they could not survive simply for what they could qualify for on a regular unemployment benefit and that’s what we’re seeing right now,” explained Sarah Arntson, the Communications Officer for North Dakota Job Service.

Republicans in the Senate have proposed replacing that $600 a week boost to $200 a week.

