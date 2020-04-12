A Minot High Senior Is Doing What He Can To Make Senior Year Memorable

Schools across the country, and here in North Dakota are suspended in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and for some students, going back to school as a student may never happen again.

KX News spoke with one senior who’s trying to make his last year, memorable.

Talyn McCloud is a senior at Minot High, and like other seniors, he expected his last year to be normal, which it was, until spring break.

“During spring break they told us during track practice that we weren’t allowed to come back to practice and that they suspended our season.” Minot High School Senior Talyn McCloud said.

Which eventually led to a whole campus closure. Due to covid-19 and social distancing, schools were forced to start online classes, and for seniors like McCloud, it’s been a whirlwind of emotions.

“I was a little shocked, the fact that I don’t get to see my freinds very often now, not being around the people that I know, being in classes with some of my favorite teachers, it’s different.” McCloud said.

He says there was a lot of anticipation leading up to end of the year events that won’t happen now.

“Espcecially with most seniors going to prom and most seniors wanting to do the senior skip day, a lot of us aren’t going to get that chance again.” he said.

With the thought of possibly missing graduation as well, it hasn’t made it any easier, but with the support of his parents, he’s been able to see it through.

“I think for everyone it’s just been kind of difficult, but we know there’s light at the end of the tunnel.” Father Mike McCloud said.

“We just keep thinking of ways to make the day special for him. It’s just going to be coming up with something new.” Mother Paula McCloud said.

Talyn says he agrees. If graduation is cancelled then Minot High School plans to have a parade and give students diplomas through their windows.

“If we’re not able to walk, we should at least be able to do this” Talyn McCloud said.

As of now Graduation is still set to happen at Minot High, at a delayed date, which is soon to be announced.