Active COVID cases in ND drop below 200 for first time since April 2020

Active COVID cases in North Dakota have dropped below the 200 level — the first time numbers have been below that mark since April 15, 2020, a month after the state began tracking COVID data.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 23, bringing the total positives since testing began to 110,627.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 184 as of June 23. That’s a decrease of 24 from June 22.

Active cases haven’t been this low since April 15, 2020, when 188 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,411. They declined to 568 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,232 cases, but have been declining since then.

Of the 15 new positives on June 23:

3 were in Ward County

2 were in Cass County

2 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Stark County

1 was in Williams County

1 was in Morton County

1 was in Grand Forks County

Deaths

One new death was reported June 23. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,527 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,253 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 264 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 108,916 people are considered recovered from the 110,627 positive cases, an increase of 21 from June 22.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 23 (21) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (15).

Hospitalizations

12 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 23, down 4 from June 22. A total of 4,342 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.