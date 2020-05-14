Are your summer vacation plans canceled?

Coronavirus
COVID-19 has brought may plans and events to a halt, but what about those summer travel plans?

According to a survey, 48 percent of Americans have canceled their summer travel plans because of the pandemic. But others are taking advantage of the opportunity, with airline tickets being at an all-time low.

So we hit the streets to see if you have any plans for the summer, or are you hanging them up, like many others?

“We usually have our three-year family reunion. That was scheduled for this summer but they have canceled that because of the virus. The big get-togethers, most of our people are elderly. So that’s been postponed but I’m not sure,” said Kathy Meduna.

Others say they haven’t made any plans yet and are just going to wait and see. Meduna says for her, she still has her vacation time scheduled just in case.

