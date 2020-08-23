As students return to campus, one doctor says staying healthy is more important than ever

COVID-19

For college students, keeping up with a hectic lifestyle and staying healthy, are hard acts to balance.

College students tend to have very busy schedules, and finding ways to stay healthy and active can be hard. With the coronavirus on most everyone’s minds researchers are pointing out that having a strong immune system is the best way to stay healthy, and it can actually help fight off the virus.

We spoke to one doctor who says with college back in session, taking care of your body now can help when any type of virus comes along.

“Working out helps circulate the blood more, helps you stay healthier, helps your muscles get more blood and oxygen. Vitamin C every day can help,” said Dr. Fariha Saleem.

She says thirty minutes a day of working out and healthy snack options can make all the difference when staying healthy and in shape.

