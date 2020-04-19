Ashley Sevre Photography in Wildrose Shows Appreciation to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Live Now
COVID-19

In response to what’s going on, Ashley Sevre Photography in Wildrose North Dakota is offering one-for-one photos.

Every person who purchases a photography session will be able to nominate an essential frontline worker to receive a free session of their choice.

The idea came from a Canadian photographer who wanted to show appreciation and ended up inspiring others to do the same.

Now Sevre is doing her part and she’s hoping even more people will catch on.

“Photos are what last, you know what I mean, especially when you’re taking family photos, but yeah, I just enjoy doing it and I hope other photographers and people pick up on it and it continues.” Owner of Ashley Sevre Photography Ashley Sevre said.

Sevre says people can set up a session now, but she won’t take pictures until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

