Big changes for students at Minot State University as classes start this week amid coronavirus pandemic

It is move-in day for college students in Minot, as students across the country return to their new normal that is much different than it was this time last year. Students and staff say the coronavirus pandemic has forced big changes.

For many students starting college this fall, this is the first time they will be away from home.

But on top of the normal challenges of being on your own…COVID-19 has thrown more obstacles in the mix.

“It’s kind of a different experience than anybody else has gone through,” said Jake Heggie, freshman student.

About 300 students will stay on campus this fall at MSU. Two of them are freshmen roommates Jake and Reece. They say they knew they would have to get used to doing things differently because of the pandemic. But things are a bit challenging already.

“Having to put the mask on just walking through the halls and having to go outside and having to wear it. Having to distance your self from everybody is kind of difficult at times,” added Heggie, a Colorada native.

With all the social distancing and safety guidelines in place, university officials are hoping that there are minimal COVID-19 cases on campus. But if there are they are prepared.

“If they have the symptoms but haven’t been tested and we don’t know…we have a place where they can go. If they are in a suite, we will have them stay in their suite, said Karina Stander, Resident Life Director. “We will deliver meals and make sure they have what they need. We have IT on-call so we can make sure they are getting their classes online.”

She says many students will spend most of their time in their dorm rooms. So making sure they are practicing those rules there are important as well.

“So we’re asking them to consider how their choices are affecting the community. When they are going out and about. Whether it’s out to class, to work, or to get groceries,” added Stander.

So as students put the final touches on their rooms, and gear up for classes all eyes will be on the university to see if they can pull off what several schools across the US haven’t been able too.

Classes will begin this Tuesday for students at Minot State.