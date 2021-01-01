Bismarck businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve after eventful year

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for businesses including the food service industry.

We spoke to two Bismarck bars who made it through the year and what they expect for what’s usually the biggest party of the year, New Year’s Eve.

Businesses across the nation have taken a financial hit in 2020 including and especially restaurants, breweries, and bars.

“It definitely affected us. You know the staff especially because they’re use to working until 1, 2 in the morning. So a lot of hours were cut back. So people were working less,” said Tim Conover, the General Manager for Blarney Stone Pub.

But, through all the changes and adjustments he says they managed to pull through.

“We were told, you know, we couldn’t have people in at all. You know, as things have gone on and we’ve had more information about you know what COVID is things have changed a little bit and have been a little more optimistic,” said Tim Conover.

Little did they know they weren’t alone.

“The core community here has really helped us. All of our mug club members here and honestly just the good heartedness of the community. And just the loyalty to the beer and the brand,” explained Jordy Kweill, the Laughing Sun Brewing Events Director.

With New Years Eve being one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and bars. Both businesses say they’re just hoping for a great turnout.

“Honestly we’re hoping that it’s busy and that people are taking precautions. Wearing masks, socially distancing as best as they can. And yeah we’re looking forward to a great night,” said Conover.

“So I mean one day is not going to make up for 8 months of less sales. It certainly helps that you know we’re able to stay open a little later,” said Kweill.

Both businesses say during the beginning of the pandemic they were forced to close their doors to customers and switch to take out and it was only with that support that they were able to make it through.