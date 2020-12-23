Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck infectious disease doctor says new strain of virus is natural

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new strain of COVID has now been found in the United Kingdom.

KX News asked a local infectious disease expert what you need to know about it.

Dr. Noe Mateo with Sanford Health says the new strain of coronavirus, also known as B.1.1.7 is more contagious than the original strain.

The latest strain was discovered through the process of genetic sequencing by looking at the genetic material known as RNA.

Dr. Mateo says it’s not uncommon for viruses to mutate as more people contract it.

“The mutation occurs in people because there’s pressure on the virus from the immune system, from antibodies, from antiviral agents. There’s pressure on the virus from competing, other competing viruses,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says now that a coronavirus vaccine exists scientists can make changes to it once they discover the genetic sequence of the new strain.

He also says there is a possibility other mutated strains of the virus already exist in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Monday, December 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BIS Gets Rapid Testing

Stimulus Checks

Lions Delivering Meals

Disinfecting Guns

TMCC Donation

Chick-fil-A

Game Causes Alarm

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories