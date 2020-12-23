Bismarck infectious disease doctor says new strain of virus is natural

A new strain of COVID has now been found in the United Kingdom.

KX News asked a local infectious disease expert what you need to know about it.

Dr. Noe Mateo with Sanford Health says the new strain of coronavirus, also known as B.1.1.7 is more contagious than the original strain.

The latest strain was discovered through the process of genetic sequencing by looking at the genetic material known as RNA.

Dr. Mateo says it’s not uncommon for viruses to mutate as more people contract it.

“The mutation occurs in people because there’s pressure on the virus from the immune system, from antibodies, from antiviral agents. There’s pressure on the virus from competing, other competing viruses,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says now that a coronavirus vaccine exists scientists can make changes to it once they discover the genetic sequence of the new strain.

He also says there is a possibility other mutated strains of the virus already exist in the United States.