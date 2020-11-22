Bismarck physician: COVID-19 attacks the heart too

We know that COVID-19 affects the lungs. It turns out the disease is putting stress on hearts too.

Samantha Mollman is a physician assistant in Cardiology and says the coronavirus does attack the heart. And she is seeing more patients, because of it.

“Patients get abnormal rhythm problems so they’ll go into a heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation, that’s pretty common. Some people get damage related to the COVID. Some viruses will go into the heart muscle and cause damage, we call it myocarditis and that can cause a reduced heart function,” shared the M.D./Cardiologist at CHI St. Alexius Health.

Mollman says that can go away, but not always. She says reduced heart function makes patients more prone to rhythms that can cause sudden death.