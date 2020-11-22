Bismarck physician: COVID-19 attacks the heart too

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We know that COVID-19 affects the lungs. It turns out the disease is putting stress on hearts too.

Samantha Mollman is a physician assistant in Cardiology and says the coronavirus does attack the heart. And she is seeing more patients, because of it.

“Patients get abnormal rhythm problems so they’ll go into a heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation, that’s pretty common. Some people get damage related to the COVID. Some viruses will go into the heart muscle and cause damage, we call it myocarditis and that can cause a reduced heart function,” shared the M.D./Cardiologist at CHI St. Alexius Health.

Mollman says that can go away, but not always. She says reduced heart function makes patients more prone to rhythms that can cause sudden death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class A Volleyball State Championships

Class B Volleyball State Championships

COVID-19 and your heart

MAFB B-52 Bombers deployed

Energy company collecting gifts for kids in need

Saving the Maah Daah Hey Trail

Amber's Saturday Evening Forecast 11/21

COVID testing for kids

5th birthday parade

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-21-2020

Class B State Volleyball

Class A State Volleyball

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

Minot New City Manager Hired

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

Green Bandana

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss