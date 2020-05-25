Coronavirus
Bismarck seniors make history as class who graduated during a pandemic

Century High School in Bismarck, was one of the many schools to hold in person graduations for their students.

KX spoke with students about their journey leading up to this point.

Since march 15th students have been stuck home distant learning due to the coronavirus.

Many events such as prom and extracurricular activities were cancelled, but when there’s a will there’s a way.

“Most of our classmates we haven’t seen for two months. The last time we saw them was you know when the coronavirus hit and we didn’t even know. You know if we would show up the next day. It just happened,” shares Century graduate Hunter Jaeger.

“It just took a lot out of everybody. You know everybody just wanted to get back to way of life if you know. And this online learning and stuff is very difficult for most people,” shares Century graduate Ryan Balzer.

Students and faculty all spoke about the adversity they had to overcome during this pandemic and how this journey will stick with them forever.

“A survivor of losing the last quarter of your high school career. I wish i had words to describe and offer words of advice to replace them feeling of emptiness and loss you have experienced over the last several weeks.. I simply do not,” shares Century High School Principal Steve Madler.

“All the things we’ve been through and all the things we’ve done together as a class we just nailed it. You know we overcame it. We showed resiliency and we just have to carry that throughout our lives and the way we want to live them,” shares Balzer.

While some people see it as just a graduation, students see it as making history.

“It definitely means more than a normal graduation this is definitely not a normal graduation. But they did a very good job of what they were able to do. And yeah i think this is definitely one of the best graduations in history,” shares Jaeger.

Over 280 students walked away from here today as alumni of Century High School.

Bismarck Public Schools will have almost one thousand graduates by the end of the week.

