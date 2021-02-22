Bismarck State College welcoming fans back for the first time since March

Bismarck State College is welcoming fans and spectators back into its venues.

Capacity protocols are now changing based on the school’s ability to social distance, while also ensuring everyone is still safe.

For sporting events each player will receive two family tickets.

Limited tickets will also be available.

However, to attend a concert or a musical on campus you need to be invited.

Also, every attendee will be required to wear a mask.

“So important to our students’ entire experience here is all of the things that they’re able to share with the community. And whether or not that be their art, their performance, their music. The competition that they’re able to bring to the court or the field,” explained Kaylyn Bondy, Vice President of Student Affairs for BSC.

BSC plans to hold a virtual graduation ceremony in May.