Bismarck’s Sleepy Hollow Theatre cancels summer season over COVID-19

Another summer tradition has been put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park announced Thursday that its summer season has been canceled.

In a note posted to its website, Sleepy Hollow wrote: “After long and considered interaction with staff, board, parents, and community members, the fact is that any rehearsal/production creates an unsafe environment.”

“If even one individual contracts COVID, it jeopardizes everyone,” the note continued.

On Facebook, the theatre announced it will perform Frozen Jr. and Footloose: The Musical in summer of 2021.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre was founded in Bismarck in 1989.