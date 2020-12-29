Blood donations down, need still high

KX News has been highlighting the need for donations of blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19, but the need for blood donations is still high for other uses as well.

“Typically once we get to Thanksgiving, from Thanksgiving to about the first of the year, we typically do see reduction in the amount of donors that do come in to donate,” Teresa Johnson, a donor recruiter with Vitalant, said.

Johnson says the issue has been much deeper than a holiday lull, She says the lack in donations has been an all year occurrence — and COVID-19 is to blame.

“Because of the reduction in the amount of blood drives that we’ve been able to do, with distance learning and a lot of businesses not allowing outside people coming in, we stand to cancel about 1,400 blood drives for December and January alone,” said Johnson.

She says that’s about 33,000 units of blood for blood banks to use across North Dakota.

With 40% of all donations being used for cancer patients, the impact is being felt.

“Every single cancer patient is going to need a blood transfusion at some point in time,” said Dominique Lloyd.

Lloyd is a mother to a 17-year-old battling Ewing’s sarcoma and she’s seen first hand how important blood donations are.

“My son has had four or five transfusions within five months,” said Lloyd.

She says through aggressive treatments like chemotherapy, transfusions are what help keep her son alive, but not being able to donate herself due to medical reasons has only made her plea for donors to step up even louder.

“It’s rough, and so people who are able to donate blood, that’s always awesome,” said Lloyd.

But Johnson says they have been able to come up with ways to safely get blood donated, through virtual blood drives and allowing walk-ins to their offices.

Johnson encourages everyone to reach out to your nearest Vitalant office to see how you can contribute.