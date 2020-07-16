Blood donations up after offering an incentive to donors

At the start of the pandemic blood donations took a steep dive, but a new incentive has turned that around– fast.

The blood donation center Vitalant will now test donors’ blood for COVID-19 antibodies. The donor recruiter at Minot’s blood bank says that’s been a huge draw for donors. So much so, that instead of having what would usually be a four day supply, now they’re at 100 percent with donations.

“It’s weighed on a lot of people’s minds. We had people in northwestern North Dakota that were very sick with an upper respiratory disease sometime between December and February, and a lot of people just want to know,” said donor recruiter, Teresa Johnson.

That antibody test tells if a person’s immune system has come in contact with COVID-19 and whether that person has built up some immunity to the virus. Johnson says that can lead to even more help for people still fighting the coronavirus.

Johnson added, “For our donors that do come in, finding out that you are positive with that COVID-19 antibody does give you the ability to be able to donate convalescent plasma to those that are fighting COVID-19.”