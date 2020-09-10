BPS creates dashboard to navigate staff and student COVID-19 cases

Bismarck Public Schools is adding a tool to help parents and school staff navigate the pandemic.

The BPS COVID-19 team decided to add an online dashboard, located on the right-hand side of their website, that will include positive cases among staff and students to keep families and the community informed.

This dashboard will be updated with two different sets of data elementary cases and secondary cases.

BPS COVID-19 Case Dashboard example

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher says they will be using these numbers to make decisions.

“I know we’re going to use this data to make inform decisions and it’ll help us provide the best education we possibly can and the best format we possibly can in the very near future,” shared Hornbacher.

The dashboard will be updated weekly, for now. Hornbacher says they eventually want to be able to update the information on a daily basis.