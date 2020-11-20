Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burgum: sheriffs declining to enforce mask mandate ‘should give everybody pause’

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum thanked law enforcement agencies that have agreed to prioritize “education” over “enforcement” of his statewide mask mandate — but expressed concern over agencies that say they won’t enforce it whatsoever.

At his weekly COVID-19 press conference, Burgum was asked whether sheriff’s offices, like that in McKenzie County, will face consequences for failing to enforce the state’s health order. He did not directly answer that question.

“To the degree that someone in law enforcement can say ‘I’m gonna enforce the stuff I like, and not enforce the stuff I don’t like,’ I think that should give everybody pause,” Burgum said.

“I think in the posturing of the pandemic, we’ve lost a little bit of sort of the understanding that a civil society is built on the rule of law,” he added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Small Businesses

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss