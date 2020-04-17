Coronavirus
Burgum urges more people to pursue COVID-19 testing

Governor Doug Burgum said during Thursday’s briefing the state now has enough testing kits and lab capacity to test at substantially higher numbers.

He said he hopes to to see the number of tests at the state lab double each month.

Plus, private partners like Sanford and Mayo Clinic are adding test capacity.

Burgum encouraged those with COVID-19 symptoms, suppressed immune systems, or those in the at-risk age group to contact providers and ask to get tested for coronavirus.

All testing is already paid for and is of no cost to patients.

“We have testing capacity to do more testing but we need help from our providers, we need help from you as individuals to go out and get tested if you think you need one,” the Governor said.

If you feel like you need to be advocated for to get tested, he said to call the North Dakota Health Hotline at 1-866-207-2880 for help.

