Business owner finds new outlet for selling goods

One restaurant’s idea to open up a pop-up shop has given another business an opportunity to sell goods.

BackDraft Cafe & BBQin Berthold has turned its dining room area into a pop-up shop, while restaurants are ordered closed.

Paper goods, produce and cleaning supplies are all available to customers, who otherwise would have to drive a half-hour to Minot.

After shopping for herself in the store, another business owner asked could she sell one of her products there.

“I appreciate her giving me an opportunity, because now that there is no Norsk Høstfest. I sold over 200 pounds of bread pudding with caramel sauce there, so that was half of my income,” said Debbie Deaver.

Deaver says so far, the bread has been selling great and it feels good to be able to use her talents to help people in need.

