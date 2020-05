Gordmans could be closing if the company doesn’t find a buyer.

Gordmans has four North Dakota locations, including in Minot and Bismarck, that just reopened stores this weekend.

However, re-opening could be short-lived.

If a buyer isn’t found, locations will close their doors, according to a release on the parent company’s website.

Liquidation sales are already underway

This isn’t the first trouble for Gordmans. In 2017 they filed for bankruptcy and held a store liquidation sale.