Businesses briefed on Economic Resiliency Grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce held a briefing to break down what the Economic Resiliency Grant process will look like.

“The ERG is specifically for the purpose of making investments in your facilities to reduce the spread of infection,” shared Michelle Kommer, the Commissioner for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The grant will only be available to privately-owned companies operating in North Dakota to make improvements to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that made changes after March 27 could also be eligible for reimbursement but must prove that it was to reduce the chance of infection.

At-home businesses, businesses with no live customer interaction, governmental, public administrative entities or lobbying groups are not eligible.

Commissioner Kommer also noted the ERG is decidedly different from the PPP program.

“With Paycheck Protection Loan that was for salary and related expenses, benefits, etc. Along with some operating costs. None of those expenses are available under the ERG,” explained Kommer.

The application is set to open July 31, but the department will offer training for businesses to walk through the application process starting July 27 so they can be prepared.

