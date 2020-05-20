CARES Act funds to be given to North Dakota schools

North Dakota schools will be allocated CARES Act funds to pick up the pieces post-pandemic.

$33 million has been secured for public schools in North Dakota, thanks to the CARES Act.

These funds will come from the $13.5 billion set aside for schools.

“Because of the pandemic, our school districts did incur some significant unexpected cost and so these ESSER dollars, is what they’re called, that was part of the CARES Act. ESSER dollars to our schools will be delivered those schools or in the hands of our school districts right now,” shared Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, from the department of public instruction.

Through the ESSER grant school districts across the state will be allocated funds based on the number of students.

These funds are meant to assist schools with money spent during the pandemic, and with opening back up.

“We plan to use the funds for technology purchases. Technology that could used both at school and web-based if need be. Along with connectivity, to continue the good connectivity we’ve had with our students. Some professional development will be needed. So we’ll use some of the money for that,” shared Scranton Public School Superintendent John Pretzer.

Superintendent Baesler says more than 70 school districts in the state have already received funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief package.

“We made this a simple, easy application process, a certification process. So we can get the funds out to our school districts because that’s where they’re needed the most. And our local school leaders along with their community and their school boards know exactly where they need to spend these funds,” explained Baesler.

Schools are planned to open their doors to students for next school year.