Catering company venturing into delivery

COVID-19

Speaking of Harvest Catering and events the business used this time during the pandemic to expand their business.

On top of doing renovations to the venue the company is also venturing into delivery services.

The catering portion typically offers all types of menu options from Brazilian to American food.

But they have used this time to perfect some pasta recipes to deliver to families, offices and meetings.

“Just a way to keep the doors open. It’s more revenue and it’s something to do with the staff while we don’t have the events. And hopefully if it goes well, another line of products that we can continue,” shares Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events.

The delivery service will kick off a week from tomorrow.

