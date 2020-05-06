Catholic churches in western North Dakota to resume daily Mass, with some changes

Public Masses are resuming at Catholic churches across western North Dakota today.

Starting Wednesday morning, many churches in the Bismarck Diocese will allow people back into churches for daily Mass.

Some restrictions will still be in places. For instance, every other church pew is to be left empty. Church choirs are not allowed to meet yet, and the “sign of peace” exchange is still suspended.

The Diocese also says if you’re hesitant or nervous about COVID-19, you are not obligated to attend Mass.

Click here to see the full list of guidelines for Catholic churches in our region.

