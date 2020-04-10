CHI St. Alexius in Williston Adapting to COVID-19 With Virtual Visits

Health patients can now meet with their primary and specialty care providers via Zoom.

It’s much like Skype and Facetime.

This is the hospital’s way to make things more convenient and safe for patients to still get high-quality care when they need it without leaving the comfort of their home.

All Zoom calls are secure and HIPAA compliant, so, all medical and personal information is safe.

“It’s a way to keep all of us safe and maintain the social distancing that we still talk about,” General Surgeon Dwayne Anderson said.

To set up a face-to-face or virtual Zoom care appointment Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: