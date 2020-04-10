Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

CHI St. Alexius in Williston Adapting to COVID-19 With Virtual Visits

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health patients can now meet with their primary and specialty care providers via Zoom.

It’s much like Skype and Facetime.

This is the hospital’s way to make things more convenient and safe for patients to still get high-quality care when they need it without leaving the comfort of their home.

All Zoom calls are secure and HIPAA compliant, so, all medical and personal information is safe.

“It’s a way to keep all of us safe and maintain the social distancing that we still talk about,” General Surgeon Dwayne Anderson said.

To set up a face-to-face or virtual Zoom care appointment Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Primary Care Clinic Office: 701-572-7651
  • Specialty Clinic: 701-774-7500

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

PAs Terminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "PAs Terminated"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

Escape Point Makes PPE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escape Point Makes PPE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge