Coffee With a Cop is Now on Facebook

Police in Bismarck plan on staying connected with the community through Facebook.

The Bismarck Police Department hosted their first virtual coffee with a cop this morning.

This normally in-person program was initially a way officers could bond with members of the community, but to follow proper guidance they had to come up with a way to keep this going without the in-person aspect.

Now, every Thursday through the pandemic, officers will be on Facebook live answering questions and connecting with everyone at home.

“We think it’s really important for the community to keep staying connected and they like to know what’s going on with the police department. So we’re giving them that opportunity without having to leave their home,” said Lynn Wanner, the Bismarck Police Department Social Media officer and Crime Analyst.

The department created a weekly event on Facebook, so that way people can get a reminder to tune in.