Local mom asks community to help make her son’s birthday special

With social distancing guidelines in place, having birthday parties and celebrations is nearly impossible…but spreading a little love isn’t.

A mom in Minot has three sons, all of whom have birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic.

After seeing the oldest wasn’t handling being home well, she asked friends on Facebook to send birthday cards to help him celebrate.

Trevon Eaton turned 14 on May 12 and although he’s not spending it with his friends, he says the cards definitely made his day special.

“It felt really good to have some hope and happiness in this time of disarray,” said Trevon.

He says he appreciates all the cards and he was most excited to get a card from Mayor Shaun Sipma and his wife.