Woman uses compassion as main ingredient in homemade meals for those in need

Positivity and perseverance — that is what is motivating one woman to give back to her community through free meals.

We’ll introduce you to small town baker who always makes sure love is an ingredient.

“People just being so generous and that’s the reason why we moved here,” Brysco Davis said.

When Davis and her family moved to Souris, North Dakota, two months ago from California, they wanted a change — but one thing that took her by surprise was the warm welcome waiting for them.

“We made a few posts about needing winter gear, like winter gear for our kids or stuff to keep warm inside the house and stuff like that and the amount of help we received was tremendous,” Davis said.

So, Davis decided she wanted to pay it forward through her passion for baking, by providing homecooked meals to those in the area that need it most through free weekly breakfasts in Newburg.

“I’ll get everything that we need I’ll get the food that needs to be done to get prepared if they want it delivered to their porch we’ll do that but just to give them a warm meal,” Davis said.

Davis grew up in foster care. She says the idea of sitting down and enjoying a meal is something she always wanted to give her family, and now she will — to others.

“We have dinners everyday homecooked meals and that to me shows the biggest part of someone’s heart is to sit down and have a meal together,” Davis said.

Her dream is to open a cafe of her own someday, but for now, she says as long as she is giving back her dreams are coming true.

“We do want the cafe but if we’re not able to get it then that’s still fine, I still wanna be able to do this, I still wanna reach out and help the people that need it or someone that wants just a warm meal,” Davis said.

Meals will be served at the Newburg Senior Center, or get one delivered by clicking here.

