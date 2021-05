The coronavirus vaccines are making a huge difference.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of new cases is down in all 50 states.

That’s after more than 154 million adults in America have had at least one dose — which is nearly 60 percent.

Nationwide, new cases are down 87 percent since January. Deaths have plunged a remarkable 82 percent.

Now, CVS, Starbucks, Target, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s and Publix are all dropping their mask requirements.