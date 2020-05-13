Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Coronavirus causing a bicycle boom

COVID-19

As many shops continue to struggle to get by during the coronavirus pandemic, business at bicycle shops across the country is booming.

Bicycling is a social distancing, friendly activity that involves no direct contact with others…most of the time.

And, with many being stuck at home with nothing to do, people are either taking that old bicycle down from the garage or taking up the hobby for the first time.

Not only are sales of new bicycles up, but many shops have been flooded with repair requests from people wanting to get their old bike back on the road.

KX News spoke with a Bismarck shop that says they’re doing their best to meet demand.

“April was the biggest month we’ve ever had, and it’s been great and very overwhelming in the same sense with the amount of repairs and sales we’ve done. We order for a full season, so our season runs from September to September and we’ve sold out of a lot of our entry-level mountain bikes,” said Collin Kemmesat of Cycle 701 in Bismarck.

He adds right now the typical repair will take about two weeks just because they’ve had so many orders.

