Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Could COVID-19 force state lawmakers in early?

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s having a major impact on oil prices, and that could force state lawmakers back to the capital early.

55% of state revenue is connected to oil production and extraction taxes.

And even though March revenues came in ahead of projections, April and beyond is expected to be a much different story because budgets were based on higher oil projections that won’t happen.

The low amount of oil revenues, coupled with a much higher use of unemployment, is putting a major strain on the state’s finances.

Because of that, certain bills, like the Prairie Dog Bill, might not have the funds available that were initially forecasted.

KX News spoke with one lawmaker who feels the legislature could meet for a special session, once they figure out how bad the damage is.

“I think we’re probably going to see the government use an allotment at some point in the future once our revenue forecasts come in and we see how much of a shortfall, or we start to see the shortfall, and then I think we will end up going back into a special session later on in the summer so that we can do some of the more intricate adjustments to the budget,” said Rep. Shannon Roers Jones.

She adds once the 2021 session gets underway in January, you can almost guarantee budget cuts, especially to programs tied to oil revenues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge