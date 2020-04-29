COVID-19 changing the way some restaurant inspections are done

Coronavirus
The coronavirus has made an impact on nearly every aspect of our lives, and that includes how restaurants are inspected during these uncertain times.

Across the country, many health departments have postponed routine inspections due to COVID-19 to minimize transmission.

And that includes the Bismarck-Burleigh County Public Health Department, which says they are continuing with complaint investigations, plan reviews and if needed, pre-operational inspections.

Some departments nationwide are checking in simply to make sure the employees that are cooking your food are wearing masks, gloves and have proper sanitize on site.

KX News checked in with a Bismarck restaurant and they say they were taking safety precautions even before the CDC guidelines came out.

“All of our employees, when they enter the building, they have to have gloves on, they all have to put masks on, we wash our hands regularly, everything’s sanitized very thoroughly before everyone starts to work as well as at the end of the night,” said Robin Bopp, the co-owner of McKenzie River and the Bismarck Ale Works.

Bopp adds once they reopen it will be gradual, with strict social distancing rules, even in the restroom.

They’ll also have such things as disposable menus and one-time use straws.

