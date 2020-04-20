COVID-19 creating new challenges for churches

When the leaders at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck learned that Mass would be halted inside the building until further notice, they say they went through a wide range of emotions.

“It was a little bit saddening, it was with great understanding of safety concerns for the common good, and then it got real exciting in the sense of how are we gonna pull this off? How are we gonna start doing something that we’ve never done before?” said Very Reverend Joshua Ehli the Rector of the Cathedral Of The Holy Spirit in Bismarck.

They say there’s no textbook or class at the seminary about how to celebrate Mass in an empty space, and at first, it was very strange.

“There’s a communication going on, even if on their part it’s non-verbal. There’s this communal response to what you’re saying, and to just be looking into a camera, and it’s why we were ordained, to serve the people of God and to have that removed, you know, a camera just doesn’t provide that,” said Reverend Dominic Bouck, the Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral.

Many parishes in these changing times are now offering web streaming services of Mass, but there are many aspects of the faith that require a more intimate, face to face approach, like in the confessional booth. Church leaders say they’re taking extra steps to protect your safety.

“A lot of priests have been putting, literally six feet between them and the penitent, and also here at the Cathedral we’ve been asking people to space themselves out in line give each other that space that’s required for respect,” said Reverand John Paul Gardner.

And you’re not the only one stuck at home, so are these three. So are they ready to pull each other’s hair out?

“With Father Gardner and I, for me, it’s been delightful. They probably have challenged with me,” said Ehli.

But no Mass means no collection basket being passed around. They say it was hard early on, but donations to the church have continued at a steady pace. And the need is still there.

“We have the day to day administrative expenses, other expenses, that continue regardless, supportive schools, salaries, where we still have a lot of workers, some have more work, some of my staff are working time and a half just to get us online live-streaming,” said Ehli.

And while they haven’t heard anything yet, the three priests say the possibility some existing traditions, like receiving communion, and the exchange at the sign of peace could change, can’t be ruled out in the post-pandemic world.