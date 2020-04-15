COVID-19 having a major impact on cattle auctions

The coronavirus is being called the biggest threat to the cattle industry since mad cow disease.

“There’s still guys out there that need to move calves and a lot of guys are just waiting for this thing to get better. It’s a guessing game you know?” said Kist Livestock Sales owner Jerry Kist.

Sales are down, processing plants are closed and the supply chain is in jeopardy.

Those are just some of the problems the coronavirus has caused for those in the cattle industry.

But the biggest problem is uncertainty — not just when things will start to improve, but when people may be allowed back into restaurants, sports arena’s and other places beef is gobbled up.

That uncertainty is being felt at the cattle market.

“We’re down probably 75-percent. Normally, you know, today we’re gonna have 800 to 1,000 head, we’d probably have maybe 2,500 head, so, we’re down,” said Kist.

Cattle prices are so low right now, some producers are losing money no matter what they do because so many packing plants are closed.

“The losses on the fat cattle side are big because you can’t even get a bid and you don’t know from week to week if they’re going to bid you 1.10 or their gonna bid you 90, because the future markets are going up and down so fast no one can get a handle on where we’re gonna be,” said cattle buyer Randy Weigel.

Both Kist and Weigel agree many cattle producers won’t make it through this pandemic without major losses.

“The cattle market hasn’t been that great the last couple years. We’re just waiting for an up and it’s the last thing we needed at this time in the cattle business,” said Kist.

“There’s no way you can survive a crash like this without some sort of protection on the futures market or something like that,” said Weigel.

Weigel adds packer buyers are also taking advantage of the weak market right now by charging you more at the store, but not passing that additional revenue down the supply chain.

It’s just another problem for the cattle business, with no end in sight.

May Feeder Cattle Futures were up about 1 cent Wednesday, to close at $1.16 per pound.

June live cattle futures were also up 1.37 cents Wednesday to close at 85.17 per pound.