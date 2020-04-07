COVID-19 making weather forecasting a bit harder

The coronavirus has created a new norm in the way we go about our day to day lives, and for many of us, that means staying indoors.

And if we’re staying indoors that means we’re not traveling — flying to be exact.

For the last week of March, commercial air traffic was down 55% from the same week last year, meaning planes are just sitting on the ground.

And that’s a problem because the National Weather Service collects hundreds of millions of measurements from airplanes every year that are fed into the computer models meteorologists use in their forecasts.

One of the more reliable global models is the European model. They recently did a study that showed a 15-percent drop in model accuracy if ALL airplane data was removed, and with over 50-percent of commercial planes parked, you can estimate model data currently is close to 10-percent less accurate.

We reached out to NOAA, the governing body that oversees the National Weather Service and they said, “Even though a decrease in this critical data will likely negatively impact forecast model skill, it does not necessarily translate into a reduction in forecast accuracy.”

Here at KX News, we use the models to bring you the most accurate and dependable forecast we can.

“All models are based on mathematics. They’re the equations of the atmosphere, and with those equations, there’s tons of variables embedded within those equations. Well, observations around the globe, they give us some of those variables, then we can plug into these equations to get output. So when you start missing opportunities for observations across the globe, then it will impact the models,” said KX Storm Team Meteorologist Dave Holder.

Meteorologists can work around this inconvenience by using a host of other tools such as satellite data, weather balloons and radiosonde.

But it could have a more severe impact on the weather apps on your phone, many of which rely solely on what’s called “numerical weather prediction.”

“Essentially you’re looking at straight output from a computer, whereas what we do and what the weather service does, we add a human element to it where we can recognize patterns and so that comes into play when forecasting in the long-range, in particular, you’re always looking for patterns,” said Holder.

And while you may not see a big difference now, if the pandemic drags on through the summer it could have major implications on severe weather forecasts as well as predicting hurricane landfalls.

Holder adds that meteorologists should be able to sort out what might seem out of place or not right with a model to better their forecasts.