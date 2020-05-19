COVID-19 pandemic impacting how you buy or sell a home

As things slowly move towards a new normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, many aspects of life will never be the same.

And that includes buying and selling a home.

“Buyers have not been hindered, and this is actually a very positive time to be looking and buying a home,” said Nancy Deichert, the Executive Director of the Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors.

People aren’t the only ones getting sick from the coronavirus.

The housing market is sick too. In fact, it might be one of the last things on your mind during these uncertain times.

New governmental data released Tuesday shows the construction of new homes dove 30 percent this April compared to last April.

And in a world where social distancing is key, some buyers and sellers aren’t too keen on wandering around someone else’s home.

So agents like Darren Schmidt have adapted to the changing times.

“Before all of this, we instructed they can look in closets, and a lot of time closet doors and pantries are shut, so if an agent wasn’t readily accessible right in that room, a buyer may open that closet to see if it’s big enough for what they need, now were instructing agents to take care of all that,” said Schmidt.

Now, sellers are asked to leave doors and lights inside their homes open and on before showing it to limit touching while the buyer is inside. But Schmidt adds the prospective buyer can still bring their own PPE.

“If someone wants to wear a mask and bring wipes or hand sanitize their more than welcome to, but we are instructing sellers to have some of that on hand, just in case,” said Schmidt.

Several new home buyers KX News talked with say the COVID-19 pandemic was definitely on their minds while they were searching for that next home, and they had a specific list of safety features they were trying to adhere to, to keep themselves safe while looking for that next home.

One of those is Jarek Dolbeare. He and his fiancee just bought a home in Northwest Mandan and he says social distancing was key during the home search.

“When we came in here everything was super clean, there was nothing left behind, and if someone was gonna be here working we just rescheduled it for a different time and came back when it was just us,” said Dolbeare.

Chris Hill is also in the process of buying a home and says buying a home these days is a unique experience.

“My realtor came in, he had a face mask and gloves on and everything. We went in, I didn’t touch anything when I went in so I felt perfectly safe doing that, I didn’t have any issues or concerns with it,” said Hill.

Even though local home listings were down in April they’ve shot back up in May, meaning there’s plenty for buyers to choose from.

Mortgage payments are also feeling the coronavirus pinch.

The Mortgage Bankers Association says 4.1 million homeowners are currently in a forbearance plan.