COVID-19 resulting in sales surge for rural grocers

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a crippling effect for many small businesses, it’s been just the opposite for many of North Dakota’s rural grocery stores.

The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives says not one rural store has been forced to close because of the pandemic.

In fact, some stores have been so busy, they’ve had to hire additional employees to help with demand.

Business is up because many people want to avoid the big box stores with lots of people, so they’re heading to their hometown grocer.

A recent survey of the stores showed that 82 percent are doing curbside delivery but only one is offering online shopping.

Officials say many stores were able to pay down some debt from the sales surge.

“Going forward, we’re hoping that the experience was good, for local people, getting reappointed with their local store. We’re hoping they found what they were looking for and that they continue to support those stores because we do need that sales volume in order to keep those doors open,” said Lori Capouch with the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

The virus has forced the temporary suspension of a pilot project in Walsh County aimed at better improving distribution to rural stores.

