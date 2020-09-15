Covid-19: Stop over-washing fruits and veggies

With Coronavirus cases continuing to spread across the state, the NDSU extension is preaching common sense when handling food.

Misinformation and hysteria has led some people to take extreme measures after purchasing food such as wiping fruit or vegetables with disinfectant before eating them.

Food experts say that is not necessary, stressing that rinsing them in running water is enough because many fruits are coated.

You also don’t need to wash items like eggs, which have a light coating of mineral oil on them to help protect the egg.

Studies have revealed that contracting Covid-19 from food items is quite low so taking extreme measures is not necessary.

“Many people like to wash meat such as chicken, but the USDA does not recommend washing meat or chicken or other protein foods because the cooking process where you use a food thermometer is going to ensure you’re going to have safe food,” said Julie Garden-Robinson with the NDSU Extension.

She adds ready to eat salads also don’t need to be rinsed because they have already been cleaned at the processing plant.