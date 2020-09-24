Coronavirus
COVID-19 testing for long term care facilities set to go through state lab

The COVID-19 testing process has been quite the journey and that includes long term care facilities.

According to the North Dakota long term care association nursing homes are required by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid services to hold testing a minimum, of every two weeks.

Also, if someone does test positive they will not be able to test out of quarantine.

If they don’t have have symptoms after 14 days they aren’t tested again for another 90.

We spoke with the Director of Emergency Planning for the association who says if a person in long term care is positive they are treated as such.

“You know once a person tests positive using the PCR we treat them as positive with in our facilities. You know they go through the infection control procedures. They go through what you know the isolation that’s needed,” explained Vanessa Raile, the Director of Emergency Planning for the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Raile says tests from 90 percent of long term care facilities in North Dakota are now being processed through the state lab. Before, they were going through independent labs.

