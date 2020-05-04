COVID-19 testing in Williston cut short due to supply shortage

What was scheduled to be a two-day drive-up COVID-19 testing event in Williston has been shortened to one day because of a shortage of testing supplies.

According to a Facebook post by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, “due to a shortage of testing supplies at the North Department of Health microbiology lab,” Tuesday’s public testing event at Williston High School has been canceled.

However, the public is being invited to come to the testing site for the remainder of the day today. Monday had been set aside for “pre-identified group testing,” but was opened to the public earlier in the day.

The testing site will remain open until 4:00 PM, or until supplies run out. Anyone age 12 or up experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is invited to be tested.

“Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, and Williams County Emergency Management will post information about future testing events to websites and social media platforms,” the Facebook post reads.