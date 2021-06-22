COVID-19 vaccination rates down among ND teens

Coronavirus
North Dakota is seeing a much lower rate when it comes to teens receiving the COVID-19 vaccine compared to other groups.

Since health providers first began vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds, only 16.1 percent have received their first dose.

Department of Health’s Immunization Director says there could be a few reasons why.

One is the end of the school year and not being able to set up vaccine clinics in schools. Another reason the drop in positive cases throughout the state. And finally, it’s summer; kids are spending more time outdoors and less time in doctor’s offices.

“As kids get in for their high school activities physicals to play sports, also as they’re getting in for other routine immunizations like tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, HPV and meningitis that then they’ll be able to have that discussion with the healthcare provider about COVID vaccine and get vaccinated,” said Molly Howell.

Howell says the overall vaccination rate of all types of vaccines dropped for the younger population during the pandemic.

