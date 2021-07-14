Department of Health concerned about rise in Delta variant cases

The North Dakota Department of Health says they’re seeing an increase in Delta variant cases throughout the state, which is raising some concerns.

This week alone, 20 new cases of the Delta variant were reported, which the department says is a huge jump from the first case reported back on June 24.

The department adds there are several reasons to be concerned — one, being how infectious it is.

With that, it also increases the chances for outbreaks, especially in people who aren’t vaccinated.

The Disease Control Section Chief for the state says they are staying prepared.

“Obviously we have concerns about increased severe illness and increased death. We want to avoid that. We want to make sure that we’re not overloading the healthcare system. That’s still important. The hospitals need to be able to function and provide care to everybody who needs care,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Disease Control Section Chief NDDoH.

Kruger says the 20 new cases were found in people who live in the west, central and eastern parts of the state.