Department of Motor Vehicles hasn’t opened to the public, but are still operating

The North Dakota Department of Motor Vehicles has not officially opened to the public yet.. but they are still operating.

Workers at the DMV in Minot are still serving those who need help but a little differently now. The location has placed all the forms and documents that are normally available to people on the outside of the building.

Chamber of Commerce President John MacMartin says they can still help you with anything you need but at a distance.

“If you’ve got title work that needs to be done, make sure it goes in an envelope.

Drop it in. There are people there from 9-4 most days, Monday – Friday and we’re doing the turn arounds that we can,” said MacMartin.

The DMV has also expanded what can be completed online, without the need to visit an office in person. CLICK HERE.