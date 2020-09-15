Depression and anxiety: Staying in the moment during stressful times

Amid uncertain times, September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and professionals are urging people to check on others.

The stresses of life can be a lot, and not just for adults. With virtual and in-person learning underway, it can be a lot for children, too. And on top of rising coronavirus case numbers and uncertainty about the virus, it can sometimes seem like it’s just too much.

We spoke to a local co-chairperson for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, who says that pretending everything is ok when it’s not doesn’t help.

“Everyone has depression and anxiety whether you know it or not. If you go to a new job, you have the nervous bug. That’s anxiety. Some people can handle it, some people don’t even notice it and other people it consumes them. Depression is the same way,” said Cellest Hofer.

Hofer says parents should encourage their kids to talk to them about how they are feeling, and adults should also have someone that can express their feelings too, whether it’s a friend or a professional.