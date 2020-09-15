Depression and anxiety: Staying in the moment during stressful times

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amid uncertain times, September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and professionals are urging people to check on others.

The stresses of life can be a lot, and not just for adults. With virtual and in-person learning underway, it can be a lot for children, too. And on top of rising coronavirus case numbers and uncertainty about the virus, it can sometimes seem like it’s just too much.

We spoke to a local co-chairperson for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, who says that pretending everything is ok when it’s not doesn’t help.

“Everyone has depression and anxiety whether you know it or not. If you go to a new job, you have the nervous bug. That’s anxiety. Some people can handle it, some people don’t even notice it and other people it consumes them. Depression is the same way,” said Cellest Hofer.

Hofer says parents should encourage their kids to talk to them about how they are feeling, and adults should also have someone that can express their feelings too, whether it’s a friend or a professional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Demons Football

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

Raising North Dakota: Screen time and school

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/14

Hazy skies play a role in the forecast for a few days

'Bismarck Area Stepmoms' provides support for women with blended families

NDC SEPT 14

Top plays 9-13

Robert One Minute 9-13

MPD New position

Out of the Darkness Walk in Minot

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss