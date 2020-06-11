Dickinson’s House of Manna opens back up

Live Now
A store in the heart of the Queen City has made it its mission for years to help anyone in need for free.

Dickinson’s House of Manna is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in emergency situations.
whether it be with clothes, furniture, appliances or food.

“They come from about 100 miles radius, if not farther, to come shop here. They can come once every seven days for shopping, to pick up items as they need,” shared Nan Rapp, the manager at the House of Manna.

All of that was put on pause when COVID-19 hit North Dakota causing them to close their doors.

This past Monday they were allowed to reopen hoping to continue their mission helping people in need.

“After next week we will be having more people come through and especially before school starts because they come in shopping for school clothes and items,” shared Rapp.

The organization will be implementing some rules to ensure the safety of both their customers and their employees.

For instance, anyone entering must wear a mask, including employees and there are no children allowed inside under the age of 16.

“We limited 10 people for 20 minutes on Monday cause we didn’t know how many people would be coming through. That worked out very well, but we’ll possibly be upping the numbers that will let come through,” shared Rapp.

The House of Manna is open three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4 p.m.

