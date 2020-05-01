Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota

COVID-19

Governor Doug Burgum announced Friday, May 1st that distance learning will continue for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year in North Dakota.

Burgum says he feels closings schools quickly after the first positive North Dakota COVID-19 case was important in slowing the spread.

Gov. Burgum says reopening for a short period of time would take at least a week of planning, and some schools are done on May 13.

Burgum first closed schools on March 15 in his press conference.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says she’s been heartened by the educators across North Dakota. Baesler says schools and families are in a rhythm right now, and the fewer transitions that students have to go through right now the better. She says she’s supportive of the Governor’s decision.

Baesler says finding a way to honor seniors with graduation ceremonies is still being looked at. She says she and the Governor are looking at ways to give guidance on graduation options.

