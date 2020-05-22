Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

DOCR confirms 10 positive COVID-19 cases in two facilities

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

With Tuesday’s three cases, the total now stands at 10 — five at North Dakota State Penitentiary and five at the Missouri River Correctional Facility.

In a mass testing event, more than 1,000 inmates and employees were tested for the virus.

As of right now, the inmates are in self-isolation but all 10 cases were asymptomatic.

“Nobody had a symptom and came to medical and said, ‘Hey I’m sick’ or report to an officer. And we have a system in place for that. So any resident can say I think I need to be checked. They’ll be checked immediately. And we’ve done that many many times and those have been negative. But those were asymptomatic,” shared Dr. John J. Hagan, the State Correctional Health Authority.

Dr. Hagan says another mass testing will be held next week at the women’s correctional facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"

WEDDING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WEDDING COVID-19"

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge