DOCR confirms 10 positive COVID-19 cases in two facilities

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

With Tuesday’s three cases, the total now stands at 10 — five at North Dakota State Penitentiary and five at the Missouri River Correctional Facility.

In a mass testing event, more than 1,000 inmates and employees were tested for the virus.

As of right now, the inmates are in self-isolation but all 10 cases were asymptomatic.

“Nobody had a symptom and came to medical and said, ‘Hey I’m sick’ or report to an officer. And we have a system in place for that. So any resident can say I think I need to be checked. They’ll be checked immediately. And we’ve done that many many times and those have been negative. But those were asymptomatic,” shared Dr. John J. Hagan, the State Correctional Health Authority.

Dr. Hagan says another mass testing will be held next week at the women’s correctional facility.