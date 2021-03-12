Coronavirus
DOCR to soon allow in-person visits again

Inmates will be able to have in-person visitors by the end of March if certain precautions are followed.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation made the announcement Friday for all facilities beginning the week of March 29.

Each facility will have specific guidelines, however, all will follow the same basic rules: You must have a negative COVID test prior to visiting, only one adult visitor is allowed at a time and they will have their temperature taken. Masks are required.

Interim Director Dave Krabbenhoft says allowing the residents the chance to have in-person visitation will bring a small sense of normalcy.

