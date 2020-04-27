Doctors share reminder: Don’t forget your regular vaccines

While the world races to find a vaccine for COVID-19, doctors at Sanford say it’s important to get your regular shots as well.

Doctor Rebecca Bakke works in the pediatrics department at Sanford. She says in the age of telemedicine it is still critical to visit your provider in-person for certain care that cannot be delivered virtually.

Doctor Bakke says they consider appointments where kids get vaccines to be essential.

“We were able to kind of take what a lot of our colleagues across the country are doing and I feel like make it even a safer and a more ideal environment for our patients,” shared Dr. Bakke.

To keep everyone safe, Sanford has created clinics in separate buildings for sick kids to visit and keep them separated from those who are healthy.