Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Doctors share reminder: Don’t forget your regular vaccines

COVID-19

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

While the world races to find a vaccine for COVID-19, doctors at Sanford say it’s important to get your regular shots as well.

Doctor Rebecca Bakke works in the pediatrics department at Sanford. She says in the age of telemedicine it is still critical to visit your provider in-person for certain care that cannot be delivered virtually.

Doctor Bakke says they consider appointments where kids get vaccines to be essential.

“We were able to kind of take what a lot of our colleagues across the country are doing and I feel like make it even a safer and a more ideal environment for our patients,” shared Dr. Bakke.

To keep everyone safe, Sanford has created clinics in separate buildings for sick kids to visit and keep them separated from those who are healthy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"

Dunn County Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn County Fatal Crash"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Autism Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism Walk"

Fargo Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Testing"

Doosan Shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Shut down"

Minot Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fatal Shooting"

Numbers Update Saturday 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update Saturday 4-25"

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge